Tracking Hurricane Nate through Sunday

Rain moves in tonight and wind picks up overnight as Nate makes landfall off the coast of Louisiana. Rain bands are already moving in across Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Columbus and surrounding areas will experience the strongest wind and periods of heavy rain Sunday.

Nate will weaken to a Tropical Storm shortly after making landfall southeast of New Orleans as a possible Category 1 Hurricane tonight. It will track north through central Alabama and Mississippi early Sunday. It will be north of us in eastern Tennessee by Sunday evening.

The strongest threats locally are: strong wind (15-25mph with gusts up to 35mph) and heavy rain (up to 2 inches through Sunday). There is also a low threat for isolated, spin-up tornadoes Sunday morning and afternoon within the rain bands from Nate.

Scattered showers and a few storms last through Monday, but coverage and chances lessen through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through Thursday, bringing more sun, cooler and drier conditions for the end of the week into the weekend.