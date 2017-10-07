NATE: Downgraded to depression

Published: Updated:

Tropical Depression Nate and Tropical storm watches are cancelled; and now all of east central Alabama is under a Flash Flood Watch until 8/7CT.

The inner most bands around the circulation toppled many trees around the Montgomery Zoo, with downed power-lines early this morning.

We are tracking some weak circulation associated with these same bands lifting across the region this afternoon.

This will be THE LAST WAD UPDATE at this time. The remainder of this afternoon we will still have to keep a watchful eye for weak rotation and wind in this forecast southerly late tonight tomorrow 10-20 gusts to 25 mph.

 

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

 

