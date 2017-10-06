Weekend Forecast & Tropical Storm Update

More clouds move in this afternoon along with higher humidity, but rain chances remain slim to none. This changes later on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in to our area late Saturday afternoon and last through the rest of the evening and night. Sunday will also be rainy the whole day with scattered showers and thunderstorms as Nate tracks northeast just west of us. The main threats for us is heavy rain (up to 2 inches this weekend), wind (gusts 35-45mph) and possible spin-up tornadoes. Rainy and windy conditions last through Monday as Nate weakens to a tropical depression and heads farther north into Tennessee and Kentucky. Rain chances will diminish and humidity lower as we head through the rest of the week. A cold front moves through Thursday, bringing cooler, drier and mostly sunny conditions heading into next weekend.

TROPICAL STORM NATE: Tropical Storm Nate is north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea with a max sustained wind speed of 45mph (as of 5:00 a.m.). Nate is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane late Saturday as it heads north into the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane & Tropical Storm Watches are in effect off the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the western panhandle of Florida.

The track moves just west of our area – but we still expect tropical storm conditions to increase Sunday. Regardless of each updated track, we anticipate up to 2 inches of rain through Sunday, wind gusts from 35 to 45 miles per hour and possible spin-up tornadoes – especially to the east or right of the immediate path.