Uptown Columbus to host Friday Night Concert Series, Tuskegee Morehouse Classic parade

Uptown Columbus invites you to another weekend jam-packed with family friendly community events!

Becca Zajac with Uptown Columbus joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to talk on this week’s free performance for the Friday Night Concert Series: D.S.O.S (Deeper Souls of Shade) at 7 p.m. ET on Broadway.

This weekend the Valley also welcomes back the annual Tuskegee Morehouse Classic football game, starting off with a parade from Phenix City through Columbus Saturday morning. Vendors will also set up shop outside the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium until game time kickoff at 2 p.m. ET. The event will wrap up with a post game block party at the Columbus Civic Center, weather permitting.

Click here to learn more about the 82nd annual Tuskegee Morehouse Classic and all its related events.