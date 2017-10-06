News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 8 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The season has flown by here in the Chattahoochee Valley. As we enter Week 8 of the News 3 PrepZone, we have a lot of teams that are jockeying for playoff position. We’ve arrived at the point of the season where every game is now pretty much a must win, with only four weeks left in the regular season after tonight.

Included in this week’s show:

Jordan and Spencer open Region 5-2A play against each other at Kinnett Stadium

Eufaula hosts region rival Greenville in a battle of Alabama Class 5A powers

Marion County and Brookstone battle in Columbus, with playoff positions at stake

And after all of the games are done, join us on the PrepZone at 11:15/10:15 central on News 3 and wrbl.com as Brendan Robertson and Natalie Peluchette go through all the scores and highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

Remember to follow News 3 Sports on social media and use the #WRBLPrepZone:

News 3 Sports on Facebook

News 3 Sports on Twitter

Brendan Robertson on Twitter

Natalie Peluchette on Twitter

Jack Patterson on Twitter