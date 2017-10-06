News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 8 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The season has flown by here in the Chattahoochee Valley. As we enter Week 8 of the News 3 PrepZone, we have a lot of teams that are jockeying for playoff position. We’ve arrived at the point of the season where every game is now pretty much a must win, with only four weeks left in the regular season after tonight.
Included in this week’s show:
- Jordan and Spencer open Region 5-2A play against each other at Kinnett Stadium
- Eufaula hosts region rival Greenville in a battle of Alabama Class 5A powers
- Marion County and Brookstone battle in Columbus, with playoff positions at stake
And after all of the games are done, join us on the PrepZone at 11:15/10:15 central on News 3 and wrbl.com as Brendan Robertson and Natalie Peluchette go through all the scores and highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.
Remember to follow News 3 Sports on social media and use the #WRBLPrepZone: