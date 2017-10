COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus museum’s newest third floor show, “and still we rise: race, culture and visual conversations”, opens to the public on Friday.

Visitors can see more than 60 handmade quilts that narrate nearly 400 years of African American history.

This afternoon artists will be at the Columbus Museum for a meet and greet.

The exhibit will last until December 30th and it’s free to the public.

