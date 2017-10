AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University says in a Tweet that an explosion has occurred from an experimental rocket behind the Aerospace building.

Minor injuries occurred to two individuals in the explosion and the two people did not need medical transport.

Auburn says there is no threat or danger to campus.

