Immigration principles could create problems for DACA plan

A protestor shouts at cops with a bullhorn on Wilshire Boulevard, outside the Federal Building in Westwood, Calif., as DACA supporters square off with LAPD on deadline day for DACA renewals Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. ( John McCoy/Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Trump administration is finalizing the details of a set of immigration principles that could upend efforts to come up with a permanent fix for the status of young immigrants who came to the country illegally as children.

People familiar with ongoing discussions say the principles are expected to include elements of proposed legislation that would dramatically reduce legal immigration rates. Also to be pursued is an overhaul of the green card system to prevent extended family members from joining permanent residents in the U.S., including siblings and adult children.

The White House is expected to endorse principles of a bill that aims to give local law enforcement officials the power to enforce immigration laws and allow states to write their own immigration legislation.

