GBI: Wife arrested after homicide investigation into husband’s death

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest into a homicide investigation in Taylor County.

54-year-old Constance Dean was arrested Friday, October 6 by GBI agents and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony.

According to a release by the GBI, preliminary information indicated that Constance Dean returned home to find her husband, Frederick Dean, shot.

Constance Dean called 911 to report Frederick Dean had shot himself. Taylor County deputies arrived on scene at the home on Railroad Street in Butler and found Frederick Dean at the bottom of the staircase with Constance Dean trying to perform CPR. The investigation determined the manner of death of Frederick Dean was a homicide.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.