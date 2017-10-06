Bush sisters visit Auburn University

Auburn, Al — Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager are known for being the daughters and grand daughters of two U.S. presidents.

On Thursday, they spent time at Auburn University to discuss their experiences as women, and leaders, making their own path with the goal of inspiring students to do the same.

“One cool thing about Auburn is that we really believe in the human touch and that comes through sharing stories and allowing that to encourage students and challenge students outside the way they probably did before,” Auburn senior Jacqueline Keck.

The bush twin sisters shared their stories while teaching invaluable lessons to those who came.

“They taught me that it’s all about being in the moment, experiencing different things and you never know where your life is going to take you so it’s important to find your passions,” Auburn junior Rachel McGovern said.

Both women emphasized that leaders are not defined simply by how much power they have.

“Being a 20-year-old, I’m capable of so much even at a young age,” Auburn junior Catherine McManus said.

Barbara Bush found her passion in global health after starting college as an architecture major.

Her twin sister, Jenna, fell in love with teaching, a field she wants to return to in the future.

Their message: be vulnerable, take chances and pursue your dream.

“We’re spongers,” McManus. “I mean we’re taking in all these experiences that will be with us for the rest of our lives so we’re learning things in our classes but also we’re learning life lessons.”

The future lies ahead for Auburn students, waiting for leaders just like the Bush sisters.