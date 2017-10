RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested after alleged child abuse on an infant.

Authorities arrested McKenzie Elizabeth Stribling and her boyfriend Justin Dakota Massingill in the case.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says that a 5-week-old boy had a fractured arm, skull and a brain bleed.

The boy is recovering a UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he is in stable condition.

Both Stribling and Massingill were released on $50,000 dollar bond.