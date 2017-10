United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley President and CEO Scott Ferguson joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to invite you to the new date for this year’s Concert for a Cause.

Popular artists from around the Valley plan to donate their time for your entertainment and with proceeds benefiting United Way’s fall charity campaign.

Check out the concert schedule:

12 p.m. — Jon Boy Storey

1 p.m. — Scott Singer

2 p.m. — Skyler Saufley

4 p.m. — GP-38

5 p.m. — Tim O’Brien Project