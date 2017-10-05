Tuscaloosa mayor announces bid in 2018 Alabama governor’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is running for governor.

Maddox, a Democrat, made the announcement Thursday morning with the release of a video on social media.

I'm officially running for governor of Alabama. I believe in Alabama, I believe in you, and I believe in our future! https://t.co/rtZGvEpgNP — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) October 5, 2017

Maddox says the state has a “crisis in our leadership” because of scandal and a lack of political courage. He referenced scandals that ensnared three top Republicans in the last two years. He also said that jobs are leaving the state and that rural hospitals are closing because leaders have not taken on tough issues.

Maddox has been Tuscaloosa’s mayor since 2005. He previously served as personnel director for Tuscaloosa city schools and director for the Alabama Education Association.

The party primaries are in June.