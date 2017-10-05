Trump, in photo op, talks of ‘calm before the storm’

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, center, poses for a group photo with senior military leaders and spouses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Trump was hosting the dinner for the group. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has delivered a foreboding message, telling reporters that a photo-op with his senior military leaders might be “the calm before the storm.”

Trump had dinner Thursday night with his highest-ranking military aides and their wives. As they posed for a group photo, Trump asked reporters: “You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm.”

On reporter shouted, “What storm Mr. President?”

Trump responded, “You’ll find out.”

He also praised those assembled for the photo, saying, “We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s