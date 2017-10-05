Tracking Nate; Weekend in Range

Tropical Storm Nate formed this morning along the coast of Nicaragua, the 14th named storm of the 2017 hurricane season. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, and will track north while skimming the coast before re-emerging over the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

After that, the system will enter the southern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, moving north toward the U.S. coast with the most recent forecast track having shifted to the west of earlier forecasts. Current projections from the National Hurricane Center have the storm strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane prior to landfall on Sunday. Landfall is expected to occur between southeastern Louisiana and the western panhandle of Florida as Nate curves to the northeast. Changes in both the intensity and the forecast track are likely as model forecasts come together on a prediction.

Expect some increase in clouds on Friday, followed by an influx of very warm and humid tropical air. Depending on the storm’s track and speed, showers could move into our area as soon as Saturday, with Sunday likely to feature wind and rain once the center of low pressure moves inland and begins to weaken. The remains of Nate should get swept quickly away by the upper flow on Monday and carried off to the northeast.

