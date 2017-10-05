Thursday Night Football: High School Edition

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It was homecoming night for the Shaw Raiders who were taking on the Columbus Blue Devils at Kinnett Stadium. It was a scoreless game until the 3rd inning when the Blue Devils put up 13 points. The Raiders tried to rally back in the 4th Q with a touchdown but that just wasn’t enough.

Columbus goes on to win 13-7 and pick up their first region win of the season.

The Callaway Cavaliers also entering in their first region game with Lamar County tonight. Both teams looking to remain perfect on the season. But it was the Cavaliers who dominated all game. Putting up 48 points and not looking back. Callaway improves to 6-0 after their 48-7 victory at home.