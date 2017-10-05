Opelika City Schools confirms all clear after social media threat

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika City Schools system confirms to News 3 an investigation has just wrapped up after a student made threats on social media.

Representatives confirm a high school student made online threats Wednesday night. An investigation by the Opelika Police Department and school administrators was able to identify the student.

News 3 has been told “appropriate disciplinary action is being taken”.

“Thanks to the diligence of the Opelika Police officers, we believe all issues have been identified and resolved,” says Dr. Mark Neighbors, Superintendent.