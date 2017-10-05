Northside volleyball and softball sweep in region tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Northside Patriots and Columbus Blue Devils have a long standing rivalry in Region1-4A. And that was no different in this year’s softball and volleyball region tournaments.

Columbus hosting Northside in a best 3 out of 5 volleyball match. It was the Lady Patriots that came out with the 15-9 victory in the 5th set. Northside takes the #1 seed heading into the state tournament and Columbus drops to the 2nd seed.

Onto softball and it was the same deal for the Patriots. The lady Patriots dominated on all aspects of the ball. An explosive offense gave the team a 10-2 run rule win over Columbus. Every starter had a hit with total of 15. And Northside advances to the regional finals where they will play Cairo or Hardaway.