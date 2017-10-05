Nate: Tropical track favors west but poses other risks

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

This track continues west of the area now for its initial landfall over the Gulf Coast near Louisiana and Mississippi. Now that this forecast track for the landfall is west of previous runs, the forecast will still bring the cone northwest of Chambers county, Alabama. Winds north and west of Interstate 85 will be under tropical storm strength, with 20 to 25 mph and gusts to 30 to 40 mph possible.

This westward track places us on the far eastern reaches of the spiraling bands increasing the threat for Tornadoes across east central Alabama and Georgia. The window is broad now and will tighten-up late Saturday into Monday morning.

Strongest winds will not arrive until early Sunday through early Monday but rain will begin Saturday and tornado threat late Saturday night.