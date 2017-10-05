Member of KY Ghost Hunters and Paranormal Investigators passes away

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL- We wanted to pass along some sad information about a friend of WRBL New 3.

Brenda Mounce, 62 years old, passed away last Saturday at her home in Crystal River, Florida.

Brenda and her husband Roger Taylor were partners in the KY Ghost Hunters and Paranormal Investigators. Together, they embarked on all sorts of expeditions on sites of alleged hauntings over the past three decades. In fact, they invited News 3 on two of their adventures over the past two summers.

Roger says he plans one last ghost hunting trip in Brenda’s honor before retiring from the paranormal business.

Click here for a link to Brenda’s obituary.