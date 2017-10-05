LaGrange Art Museum exhibition honored as one of the best in the southeast

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange Art Museum exhibition is honored as one of the best in the Southeast.

In the Land of Pasaquan: The Story of Eddie Owens Martin received the Bronze Award, an award for exhibits with budgets under $10,000, in the Southeastern Museum Conference Exhibition Competition.

The LaGrange Art Museum competed against many larger museums throughout the Southeast and won this award. This is the first time the museum has entered in the competition.

The competition focuses attention on exhibitions of merit that are well designed, have educational value and treat objects with care and respect. It also showcases the best in the profession and provides benchmarks for regional exhibition efforts in southeastern museums.

LaGrange Art Museum Interim Director Lauren Oliver accepted the award at the SEMC 2017 Annual Awards Luncheon in New Orleans September 12th.

“For such a small town, this is an incredible achievement,” said Oliver.

“We’re proud that the LaGrange Art Museum is able to offer such a high caliber, cultural, and creative experience with the In the Land of Pasaquan: The Story of Eddie Owens Martin exhibition and to be able to share with it with our community and have it travel to other institutions.”

The exhibition will be travelling to Chicago at Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art in December.

“We want to congratulate Fred Fussell who curated this brilliant exhibit and everyone at Pasaquan and Columbus State University for the excellent work on this project,” added Oliver.

“Whether it’s an outreach program that inspires students in our schools or providing engaging exhibitions we are increasing awareness of the arts. The Museum is a reflection of our community and its desire to provide a place of creativity and culture.”

Pictured: Winners in the Under 10,000 category GOLD winner Orange County Regional History Center, One Year Later: Reflecting on Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub Massacre, The Columbus Museum, The We of Me: The Chosen Families of Carson McCuller, SILVER Alexandria Museum of Art, Beyond Mammy, Jezebel, and Sapphire: Reclaiming Images of Black Women, Asheville Art Museum, Vault Visible: Behind the Scenes at the Asheville Art Museum, and BRONZE LaGrange Art Museum, In the Land of Pasaquan: The Story of Eddie Owens Martin.