Clay County deputy shot while responding to call of domestic dispute

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a southwest Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a domestic dispute, but is expected to survive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Thursday that Clay County Deputy Ted Bell responded after a child called around 11 a.m. Wednesday, fearing 46-year-old Matthew Collier would hurt the child’s mother.

The GBI says Bell made contact with Collier when he entered the home and Collier fired two shots, one of them hitting the deputy in the abdomen. Bell returned fire but didn’t hit Collier.

The GBI says Bell retreated to his vehicle and got a rifle while he waited for help. Collier came out and surrendered about five minutes later.

Collier faces charges, including attempted murder. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney.