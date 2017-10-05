British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in literature

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2010 file photo, author Kazuo Ishiguro attends a special screening of 'Never Let Me Go' in New York. The Nobel Prize for Literature for 2017 has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, it was announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Kazuo Ishiguro, the Japanese-born British novelist best known for “The Remains of the Day,” has won the Nobel Literature Prize.

The announcement Thursday marked a return to traditional literature following two years of unconventional choices by the Swedish Academy for the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize.

The academy said the 62-year-old Ishiguro’s eight novels were works of emotional force that uncover “the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.”

Last year’s literature prize went to American songwriter Bob Dylan and the previous year’s to Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s