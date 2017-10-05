Alabama media firm acquires West Georgia-based newspaper

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama media company has purchased a daily newspaper based in west Georgia.

A subsidiary of Boone Newspapers Inc. of Tuscaloosa purchased The Valley Times-News from Valley Newspapers Inc. and its owner, Nell Dunn Walls.

The publication, based in West Point, Georgia, serves readers in the West Point area and also the Alabama communities of Lanett and Valley.

Boone Newspapers manages newspapers in similar-sized communities in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, Mississippi, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

The Times-News reports that its office and staff will remain in West Point.

The new publisher of The Valley Times-News is Baker Ellis, who also is publisher of the Times-News’ now-affiliated publication, The LaGrange Daily News in LaGrange, Georgia.

The deal was finalized Oct. 1.