AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The woman accused of leaking top-secret information to an online news site will remain in jail.

US Magistrate Judge Brian Epps issued his ruling today denying bond for Reality Winner.

Winner has been in jail in Lincoln County since her arrest in May.

She had a second bond hearing last week, where her attorneys claimed she should be granted bond.

But the judge disagreed, citing the seriousness of the charges and ruling that Winner is a flight risk.