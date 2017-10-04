Watching the Tropics

Columbus has had a more than two-week spell without rain, but we may soon be threatened by a weather system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico with the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone of some type by the weekend. As of Wednesday morning a broad area of low pressure is located in the western Caribbean Sea, not far from the coast of Central America. Forecast models develop this low and track it north into the Gulf by Friday, sending large amounts of tropical moisture up through Florida and the other Gulf states.

It’s still too early to determine the exact track of the low and whether it will be a named tropical storm. But at the very least it will bring showers and warm, humid tropical air into Georgia and Alabama over the weekend, likely lingering into early next week.

For the rest of the work week, we’ll continue to see warmer than normal temperatures coupled with sunshine and easterly winds that may be gusty at times during the day. Friday we may see an increase in cloudiness as the low develops in the Gulf.

