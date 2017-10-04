Victims of Las Vegas shooting recovering from trauma

LAS VEGAS, NV — At least 130 people remain hospitalized at last check Tuesday, with 48 listed in critical condition after a gunman fired hundreds of rounds into a crowded concert on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.

Some injuries are as simple as broken bones, others gunshot wounds involving multiple surgeries and potential transplants, and all come with the added emotional scars of enduring the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Fifty-nine innocent people have lost their lives and hospitals say 185 victims have since been released.

Sunrise hospital in Las Vegas, along with another area hospital, took in 120 victims for treatment.

A GoFundMe account to help victims and their families was created by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission chair in Las Vegas.

Nearly $8.4 million have been donated as of this morning.

If you would like to help click here.

