Tropics: Soon to be Nate will bring changes

National Hurricane Center

This forecast will have many changes coming-up. Range models or Spaghetti models are trending much farther west for a land falling hurricane. The position and track will determine the exact location and GFS of course now is echoing this along with the Euro model. So what does this mean…At the current track bringing this hurricane west would position us with wind gusts up to 50mph from the outer bands and greater gusts near the center of circulation. Also, we would experience spin-up tornadoes, with rainfall increasing to 3-5 inches. The readings will only cool in the rainfall areas. Too many uncertainties so we will remain vigilant.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast