Tropics: Soon to be Nate will bring changes

By Published: Updated:

National Hurricane Center

This forecast will have many changes coming-up. Range models or Spaghetti models are trending much farther west for a land falling hurricane. The position and track will determine the exact location and GFS of course now is echoing this along with the Euro model. So what does this mean…At the current track bringing this hurricane west would position us with wind gusts up to 50mph from the outer bands and greater gusts near the center of circulation. Also, we would experience spin-up tornadoes, with rainfall increasing to 3-5 inches. The readings will only cool in the rainfall areas. Too many uncertainties so we will remain vigilant.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s