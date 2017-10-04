Police: Man found dead in home had likely been dead over a year

ELLENWOOD, Ga. (AP) — Police believe a skeleton found in a Georgia home belongs to a man who might have been dead for over a year.

News outlets report a DeKalb County neighbor called police Monday after a homeless man spotted the remains Friday. Authorities found the skeleton lying in bed.

DeKalb police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says the county medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death, but it might be challenging. Campbell says authorities don’t know how long the man’s been dead, but the going estimate is two years.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

Neighbors told police the man was sick, but his illness wasn’t clear. Campbell says a neighbor called the man’s sisters when a tree fell on the house last year, but it’s unclear if they came.