Mother frustrated after she says child was left on hot bus

COLUMBUS, GA- A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter was left on a hot Muscogee County school bus.

Tauheedah Hightower said her six year old daughter fell asleep on the bus. When she didn’t come home, she called the school district, which then called the bus driver.

“They refused to let me know exactly how long my daughter was on that bus alone, hot and scared. They need to be held accountable. They need to do what they’re supposed to do, what they were trained to do by checking and being responsible for these children”, said Tauheedah Hightower.

Hightower said when she called the school district asking where her daughter was, they simply could not answer the question other than she had a bus pass at school, meaning she had to have been on a bus.

Below is a statement sent to News 3 from the Muscogee County School District.

“A investigation revealed that the driver failed to conduct the walk-through inspection. In accordance with the Muscogee County School District standard operating procedures as required by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Muscogee County School District will continue to do all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the children.”

News 3 has learned from a source within the school district that the school bus video reveals two children were left on the bus. We’re told the video also shows the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt while driving and was seen talking on his cell phone. The district says the bus driver is no longer employed with the school district.