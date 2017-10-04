Las Vegas hotels start using metal detectors after massive shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV (AP) — Employees at two Las Vegas hotels temporarily were using handheld metal detectors to examine bags in response to a man who had opened fire on an outdoor concert from a suite in a different hotel Sunday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports visitors at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore had bags checked by security upon entry beginning early Monday. The newspaper reports fewer bags were checked Tuesday.

Both resorts are managed by casino magnate Steve Wynn. A spokesman for the hotels tells the newspaper that it initiated the screenings early Monday when police didn’t know if there were multiple shooters involved in Sunday night’s attack. The spokesman says they’ve returned to the practice of only scanning bags and guests when they “believe the need arises.”

Beefed up security procedures are continuing throughout the resorts.

The shooter in the Sunday night massacre reportedly had more than 20 rifles stashed in his suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Investigators say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock had checked into the hotel Thursday. He had reportedly brought around 10 suitcases into his hotel room in several trips throughout his stay.