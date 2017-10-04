Former prison guard admits sexually assaulting inmates

Associated Press Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prison guard has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three female inmates and making a bomb threat.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Edgar Daniel Johnson also pleaded guilty Monday to coercing the inmates at Emanuel Women’s Facility in Swainsboro to help him cover up the assaults.

Prosecutors say Johnson admitted that between Nov. 1, 2012, and Sept. 30, 2013, he had non-consensual sex multiple times with three female inmates.

Prosecutors say he also admitted calling in a bomb threat on Elba Island near the Port of Savannah last May.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of willfully depriving the inmates of their Eighth Amendment rights under color of law; three counts of obstruction for coercing the inmates; and one count of maliciously conveying false information about explosive materials.

