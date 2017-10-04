Former officer gets probation for lying about Purple Heart

By Published:
Purple Heart medals, bearing the image of Gen. George Washington, are seen prior to the start of a ceremony at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington in this April 2007 file photo. (AP/CHARLES DHARAPAK/CBS)

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia police officer convicted on six of seven charges related to falsely claiming he received a military Purple Heart will avoid jail time.

Shane Ladner was sentenced Tuesday as a first offender to 10 years’ probation. District Attorney Shannon Wallace told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email that Ladner must also perform 600 hours of community service and pay $6,000 in restitution to Cherokee County.

The former Holly Springs police officer was convicted in May of six counts of making a false statement related to his use of the honor to get free license plates.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a six-week investigation into Ladner’s Purple Heart claims in 2013, after he and his wife were injured during a wounded veterans’ parade in Texas, drawing national attention.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s