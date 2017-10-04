Business On Your Side: West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition

For this week for Business On Your Side, we are having Michelle Johnson, CEO of West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition, speak about Breast Cancer Awareness since it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Saturday, October 7, from 10am-1pm, they are holding a survivor celebration of life called Picture Perfect Celebration. Register by October 5 to receive your special gift. Call 706-660-1914 to register. Friday, October 20, they are also holding a fun walk/run race called Paint The Town Pink. This will be the 8th annual Pink Glow Walk/Run. Proceeds from this event go to helping breast cancer patients. Visit http://www.wcgcc.org for more information if you would like to get a team together for the race or if you would like to volunteer.

