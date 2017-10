For Business On Your Side, we have Michelle Johnson to speak about the Cotton Pickin’ Fair in Gay, Georgia. There will be arts, crafts, entertainment, antiques, homemade food, and children’s activities. The fair is on Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8, from 8am to 5pm. Entry prices are $8 per adult, $5 per child ages 7-12, and children under 7 years old are free. This fair originally came about as a family effort to promote their town. Visit their website at: cpfair.org

Advertisement