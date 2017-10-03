Weekend: Tracking Tropical Rainfall

The main feature coming up in the First Alert Forecast will be our next chance of rain and how it will impact us this weekend. The tropics will be our next source  for rainfall. The main circulation is an area in the southern Caribbean. This area of showers and thunderstorms  will be drawn up across the southern Gulf by the end of the week. This will be a tropical wave, which will interact with a weak disturbance across the Florida Straights. The current track will bring this across the region with heavy rain, wind, and storms. Stay tuned.

 

