Warm but Pleasant

Slowly and hesitantly, fall is coming to Georgia and Alabama. Last weekend’s cold front brought a tease of cooler air on the first day of October, but a return to above normal temperatures is quickly taking place this week. High pressure at the surface is entrenched near the mid-Atlantic coast, bringing easterly winds to Georgia and Alabama today and as long as the high remains in its current position. Aloft, a building ridge will bring increasing warmth to much of the eastern and southern states.

For the rest of this week our area will see above normal highs and lows, with highs possibly reaching the upper 80s by the end of the week. Humidity will be modest to start, but dew points gradually should rise as moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf comes back into the area ahead of an anticipated Gulf low this weekend. That system looks to bring showers as early as Saturday with clouds and rain hanging on through Sunday and Monday, subject to change depending on how models handle the yet undeveloped system.

We may have to wait at least a week for the next good cold front to move through and bring temperatures significantly down, probably around the middle or end of next week.

Clear skies should give us a good look at the Harvest Moon, which often falls in September, but this year will occur on Thursday, October 5th. It represents the full moon closest to the fall equinox. Watch for it in the night sky Wednesday night or Thursday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast