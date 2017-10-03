Trying to get sober? NIH offers tool to help find good care

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Finding good care for alcohol problems can be confusing. The government is releasing an online tool to help people get a better shot at quality treatment.

The National Institutes of Health’s Alcohol Treatment Navigator goes beyond well-known Alcoholics Anonymous or 28-day detox.

Instead, it offers directories of providers who offer a range of additional options — along with the key questions patients should ask to evaluate the quality of that care.

The NIH stresses there’s no one-size-fits-all approach, and families have to find the best fit.

More than 15 million adults in the U.S. are estimated to have what’s called alcohol use disorder, meaning they either misuse or are addicted to alcohol, and fewer than 10 percent get treatment.