Publix ground turkey recalled for metal shavings inside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix stores have recalled their ground turkey after metal shavings were found in the food.

Shoppers are urged to either throw the meat away or return it to their nearest store.

The USDA announced the recall of over 38,000 pounds of the product from a plant that distributed the ground turkey to nine states.

The turkey was produced on September 25 and 26. The problem was discovered the next day when employees were cleaning processing equipment.

The following products have been named as part of the recall:

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing or labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with inkjet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with inkjet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

The items being recalled also have the establishment number P-22000 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

As of this writing, there are no reports of injury from consuming the product.