Political analyst defines act of terrorism

WRBL Staff Published:
People drive a cart through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — In the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas, efforts to determine whether the crime was an act of terrorism are underway.

Bob Poydasheff, News 3 political analyst with more than 30 years of military experience sat down with us to explain. He says, he believes officials are correct in saying, it’s not yet clear, whether the acts of suspect, Stephen Paddock were terroristic. He explains what officials work to determine when it comes to these kinds of investigations.

“The problem is we don’t know what this evil human being what his motivation was because to me an act of terrorism is an act to coerce, to influence,” says Bob Poydasheff.

Poydasheff adds, one thing to take away from this mass shooting death is, the fact that America will always band together, to pull up the hurt, in tragedy.

