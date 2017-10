COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

42-year-old Alisa Archibold was last seen in the area of 10th Avenue back in September.

Alisa Archibold is described as being 5’5″ in height, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information to the whereabouts of Alisa, you are asked to contact 911 or Columbus police at (706) 653-3449.