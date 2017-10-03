PHOTOS: Remembering LasVegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — The identities of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history continues to emerge.

At least 59 people were killed, and more than 500 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at Route 91 Harvest Festival outside Mandalay Bay located on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to authorities, the 64-year-old gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino at a crowd attending the music festival below.

Metro Police said, when officers entered Paddock’s hotel room, he had killed himself. A motive has not yet been determined.

President Trump will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with and offer his condolences to friends and family of the victims. Trump will also meet with first responders.

These are the victims identified so far:

Stacee Etcheber

Michelle Vo

Jenny Parks

Adrian Murfitt

Rachel Parker

Sonny Melton

Angie Gomez

Lisa Romero

Jordan Mclldon

Jennifer T. Irvine

Bailey Schweitzer

Susan Smith

Sandy Casey

Denise Burditus

Neysa Tonks

Bill Wolfe Jr.

Christopher Roybal

Hannah Ahlers

Sandra Casey

Carrie Barnette

Las Vegas shooting victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Stacee Etcheber Michelle Vo (Photo: LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce) Jenny Parks Bill Wolfe Jr. (Credit: WHTM via Pictures Plus) Denise Salmon Burditus (Photo: CNN) Susan Smith (Photo: CNN) Christopher Roybal (Photo: CNN) Hannah Ahlers (Photo: CNN) Jordan McIldoon (right) (Photo: CNN) Sonny Melton (Photo: CNN) Rachael Parker Angela Gomez (Photo: CNN) Sandra Casey (Photo: CNN) Neysa Tonks (Photo: CNN) Bailey Schweitzer (Photo: CNN) Jennifer T. Irvine (Photo: CNN) Rhonda LaRocque (Photo: CNN)