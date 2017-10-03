Outdoor Weekend Events October 6th – 8th

Rain returns this weekend, but there are still plenty of outdoor events going on starting Friday.

The Tuskegee Morehouse Classic kicks off Saturday afternoon at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium.

Check out art, antiques and crafts at the Cotton Pickin’ Fair in Gay, Georgia Saturday and Sunday.

There are two highlighted events this weekend. The first is Uptown’s Friday Night Concert Series with the soul band D.S.O.S.

“This Friday’s Concert Series is going to have D.S.O.S. They are one of our favorite bands of the whole season. They’re from Columbus. They have a lot of soul and funk. They always put on a great show,” says Uptown Columbus’ Marketing vice president Becca Zajac.

This weekend’s second highlighted event is Yoga, Mimosas and Kombucha Saturday morning in the courtyard of Bare Roots Farmacy in Uptown.

Olivia Amos is the co-owner of Bare Roots Farmacy. This is the first time for the event.

“We have an unbelievable back patio so we are very blessed to have that, and we wanted to utilize it and also help promote not only healthy, clean eating but also combine that with yoga class which is the fitness side of things,” says Amos.

Amos says the class will be led by Kristi Snyder – a yoga instructor at River Flow Yoga in Columbus and nutritionist.

If you’re interested in registering for the class, contact Olivia at 407-506-6905 or olivia@barerootsfarmacy.com.