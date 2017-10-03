Man dies in hospital following Fort Benning Road shooting

Related Coverage 3 men shot Sunday at the Fort Benning Drive, Torch Hill Road intersection

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County Coroner confirms one man is dead after being shot Sunday on Fort Benning Road.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says 29-year-old Robert Lewis was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. Bryan says Lewis made it through surgery, and had been in the ICU before succumbing to his injuries.

Lewis had been shot in the abdomen and two other men were shot in the leg and arm during the incident Sunday at about 3:30 a.m.

Lewis’ body will be sent to Decatur for an autopsy.

Columbus police continue to investigate the shooting.