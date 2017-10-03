Equifax breach: How to keep your private information safe

Millions of more Americans may have had their personal information compromised in the Equifax data breach.

Equifax now says another 2.5 million Americans may have been affected by a massive security breach this summer, which would bring the total number of people impacted to more than 145 million.

News 3 asked the Better Business Bureau how you should handle the breach. In a previous story, WRBL listed steps you should take to see if your information is at risk.

The office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also released steps you can follow in the wake of the Equifax breach.

Private information for nearly half of all Americans may be at risk, but not everyone is checking to see if they’re affected.

“I don’t know if they have my information or not,” Columbus resident Chris Reichmeier said. “I guess I haven’t been all that concerned. Yet.”

While Chris hasn’t checked, he’s well aware of the situation including the most recent breach announcement.

“That’s the key. Everyone needs to check their credit,” life-long Columbus resident Nancy Holland said.

Holland knows she’s not at risk, but is concerned for her grandsons in college. Everyone is susceptible to having their information taken, including kids.

“They could be at risk,” BBB Regional Director Tabitha Ingraham said. “If you have a social security number, you could be at risk.”

Anger continues to grow toward Equifax and its executives, which knew about the breach during the summer and didn’t announce it to the public until September.

“I guess I want them to suffer even more than all of the regular people that are suffering since they did such a bad job,” Reichmeier said.

Equifax hired an independent company to look into the breach and how it was handled.That company plans to release the results of its investigation soon.

Ingraham told News 3 if you haven’t been affected yet, it doesn’t mean you won’t be in coming weeks and months.

“Any information that may have been taken or accessed may not have been used yet,” she said.

She said even her private information is at risk, just like millions of Americans across the country.