Country star Jason Aldean says his ‘heart aches’ following Las Vegas massacre

By Published:
One of the posts by country music star Jason Aldean after a gunman rained bullets down on fans watching his concert in Las Vegas. (Instagram)

LAS VEGAS, NV (AP) — Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

Aldean wrote on Instagram that his “heart aches for the victims and their families.”

Sixty-four-year-old Stephen Paddock rained bullets down on the tens of thousands of people who were watching Aldean perform. The attack killed 59 and wounded 527.

The country star pleaded for people to stand together and “stop the hate.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s