Columbus State tennis shines at ITA Southeast Regionals

SUMTER, S.C. – The Columbus State University men’s and women’s tennis programs were on full display over the past week with strong showings at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships. The four-day event was held at the Palmetto Tennis Center.

Columbus State captured individual titles in five of eight tournaments, including three of the four top-flight brackets.

“I’m extremely pleased with how we played,” head coach Evan Isaacs said. “This is always a great measurement of where we are as a team, and both teams played really well.”

KP Pannu helped the Cougars capture history on a couple occasions, picking up the Men’s Singles A Division title and pairing together with Alvaro Regelado for the Men’s Doubles A Division crown. Both titles were the first for the Columbus State program in their respective divisions.

Columbus State dominated the men’s singles tournament, sending three players into the semifinals. Pannu, Regelado and Zach Whaanga all reached the semifinal round, with Pannu besting Patrick Oliveira of Augusta 6-0, 6-2 in the finals.

In the doubles draw, Pannu and Regelado matched up against fellow Cougars Jorge Vargas and Shao-Yu Yu in the semis before defeating Daniel Belsito and Josh Du Toit of Wingate for the title.

Beatriz Lopez made quick work of the field in the Women’s Singles A Division draw, winning six consecutive matches with dropping a set to capture the crown. Newcomer Candice Paya nearly made it an all CSU final, but fell in three sets in the semifinals.

The Lady Cougars dominated the B draw as well, with Rachael Williams and Luise Sachs going head-to-head in the finals. Sachs would get the best of her teammate 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 for the three-set victory.

Williams would also pair up with Natalia Kattah Paz to take the Women’s Doubles B title. The duo lost just eight games over four victories.

The winners from the A Division draws will now advance to the ITA Oracle Cup Oct. 12-15 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.

