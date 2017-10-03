Auburn to celebrate Military Appreciation Day on October 7

AUBURN — To honor the men and women who serve and have served this great nation in military service, Auburn University has scheduled numerous military-themed events as part of Military Appreciation Day on Oct. 7 when Auburn hosts Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 11 a.m.

On Friday at 2 p.m., Auburn Veterans and service members are invited to a reception honoring our brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces at the Auburn Alumni Center, located at 317 S. College Street.

Also on Friday at 3 p.m., in the Goodwin Rooms of the Alumni Center, Auburn University trustee and retired commander of the U.S. Central Command, U.S Army, Lloyd J. Austin III (’86) will present at the This is Auburn Speaker Series . The event is free and open to the public.

All current and former military with ID will receive free admission to the Home Plate Tailgate located in the Plainsman Park parking lot. Home Plate Tailgate will be open from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. CT.

All current and former military with ID will also receive free admission to the Auburn Hospitality Tailgate located at the Alumni Center. Pre-register now for speedy check in. The hospitality tailgate opens at 8 a.m.

Auburn ROTC Cadets and Midshipman and student veterans will lead the Auburn football team through Tiger Walk at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The Athletics Department and the Auburn Alumni Association will distribute 125 years of Auburn Football-themed commemorative Military Appreciation Day coins for active and retired military personnel with military ID. Coins will be available at Friday’s reception and Saturday’s hospitality tailgate at the Alumni Center as well as Coca-Cola Fan Fest, while supplies last.

Auburn has partnered with the Dixie Division Military Vehicle Club to bring in historic military display vehicles. The displays will be presented at multiple locations on campus including the Nichols Center, Alumni Center and the east side of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Auburn Football coaching staff will adorn a Military Appreciation patch on the sleeve of their game day shirts.

Military branch and POW flags will fly around Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Weather permitting, the Silver Wings aerial demonstration team from Ft. Benning will parachute into the stadium prior to the game as well as the pregame flyover being performed by VFA103 Fighter Jets.

The Auburn University Marching Band will perform a special military-themed halftime show with a crowd-interactive card stunt.

Multiple recognitions honoring Auburn University veterans and ROTC cadets will occur throughout the game as well as video board messages from members of the Auburn Football team to friends and family who are currently serving overseas or have served.

TICKETS AVAILABLE: Tickets are available to Saturday’s game on a single game basis as well as the Family-4-or-more Pack. Click here to purchase or call 1.855.282.2010.

SPECIAL THANKS: Many groups have assisted the Athletics Department in the organizing of Military Appreciation Day: Auburn University ROTC, Dixie Division Military Vehicle Club, Auburn University Veterans Resource Center and the Auburn Alumni Association.