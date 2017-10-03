ALEA issues missing alert for 2 children last seen in Ozark

OZARK, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks residents across Georgia and Alabama to be on the watch for two missing children and the adults they are believed to be traveling with.

The missing alert says 6-year-old Zachariah Omari Snuggs and 15-year-old Taryiez Jackson were taken from their Ozark, Alabama home on Friday, September 29 and were never brought back. Investigators believe they are still with 27-year-old Brendan Govan and 44-year-old Sharon Rodriguez.

Govan is listed as a suspect at this time, but Rodriguez is listed as missing along with the children.

The release goes on to say the group may be headed as far out as Panama City, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; or North Carolina.

Rodriguez is also the owner of a black Volkswagen Jetta with the Alabama license plate number 9275AY6.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Omari Snuggs and Taryiez Jackson, please contact the Ozark Police Department at 334-733-0803 or call 911.