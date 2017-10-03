Alabama announces limited number of football tickets remaining for Arkansas, Tennessee and Mercer games

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama is offering a select number of football tickets for Alabama’s Homecoming game with Arkansas on Oct. 14, the game vs. Tennessee on Oct. 21 and the Senior Day contest with Mercer on Nov. 18. Tickets are being made available from sections not being utilized by the visiting teams for each game.

Tickets for Arkansas are $85 each and tickets for Tennessee are $105 each. Fans are encouraged to use the “print at home” delivery option. Tickets held for Will Call pick up can be obtained during regular ticket office hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday) in Coleman Coliseum, or on game day at Gate 32 of Bryant-Denny Stadium beginning four hours prior to kickoff.

Seats for Mercer are $45 apiece and include a $10 concession/merchandise value preloaded on the ticket.

Tickets for all three games may be ordered online at RollTide.com. Fans may also call 205-348-BAMA (2262), or toll free at 1-877-TIDETIX. The Athletic Ticket Office in Coleman Coliseum is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Extended phone hours are 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

